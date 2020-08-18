FY2020 EPS Estimates for Altus Group Ltd Boosted by Analyst (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altus Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altus Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Get Altus Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AIF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$25.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of AIF opened at C$47.96 on Monday. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$33.18 and a twelve month high of C$51.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.90.

In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer Michael Commons sold 5,780 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.70, for a total value of C$241,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,217 shares in the company, valued at C$509,448.90.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.