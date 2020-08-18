FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Novavax, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) – B. Riley cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Novavax in a report issued on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $25.43 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $27.80. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q4 2020 earnings at $16.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $29.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $31.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $23.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $25.18 EPS.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 million. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 944.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $88.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $101.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.56.

Shares of NVAX opened at $155.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 1.75. Novavax has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $189.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.61.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 36.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 315.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novavax by 19.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 22.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 16,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $997,067.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,543.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Young bought 1,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $73,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

