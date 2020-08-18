FY2020 Earnings Forecast for IDEAYA Biosciences Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.94. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IDYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $11.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($2.42).

In related news, SVP Mark Lackner sold 7,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $108,198.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $59,043.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 117,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $1,688,522.76. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 238,523 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,121 and sold 13,273 shares valued at $190,783. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 228.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 56,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 39,606 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 410.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,342,000 after buying an additional 811,649 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 193.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth $3,401,000. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.