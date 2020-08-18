FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Capreit Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capreit in a research report issued on Thursday, August 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.33. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capreit’s FY2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Capreit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Capreit has a 1 year low of C$20.71 and a 1 year high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$216.06 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th.

