FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issued By B. Riley

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) – B. Riley lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a research report issued on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the manufacturing equipment provider will earn $4.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.98. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

AMAT stock opened at $66.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.07 and a 200 day moving average of $56.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $69.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 500.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 770.1% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $43,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

