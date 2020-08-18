FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded FRESENIUS SE &/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FRESENIUS SE &/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of FSNUY stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.35. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from FRESENIUS SE &/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.28%.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

