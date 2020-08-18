Freicoin Price Up 45.8% Over Last Week (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Freicoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Freicoin has a total market cap of $400,753.04 and approximately $100.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Freicoin has traded up 45.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000415 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Freicoin Profile

FRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,511,768 coins. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com . Freicoin’s official website is freico.in

Freicoin Coin Trading

Freicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

