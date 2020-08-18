Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $21.17 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.5% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM opened at $99.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.36.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

