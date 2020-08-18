Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,142 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Shares of F opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.23. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

