FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th.

FLIR Systems has raised its dividend payment by 41.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. FLIR Systems has a payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FLIR Systems to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

Shares of FLIR opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. FLIR Systems has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $59.44. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average of $42.16.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.02 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FLIR Systems will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Imperial Capital upgraded FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.11.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.