First National Trust Co Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 261.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.19, for a total transaction of $5,078,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,014,656.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,950 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.49, for a total value of $9,935,145.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,269 shares in the company, valued at $20,628,018.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,355 shares of company stock worth $32,818,153 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $602.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $662.89.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $694.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $640.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $562.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.11 billion, a PE ratio of 71.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $704.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

