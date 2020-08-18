First National Trust Co Sells 324 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 15,704 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BDX opened at $260.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDX. UBS Group upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.47.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

