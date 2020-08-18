First National Trust Co Sells 160 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First National Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Deere & Company by 662.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $35,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 32.6% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Deere & Company from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair raised Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.27.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,009,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,291,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,764,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,051 shares of company stock worth $5,061,845 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $192.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.20. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $195.85. The firm has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.82 and its 200 day moving average is $154.33.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

