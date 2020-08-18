First National Trust Co Lowers Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

First National Trust Co cut its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 67.6% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 28.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 34.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.01. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $460.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

MMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

