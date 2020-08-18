First National Trust Co Has $592,000 Stock Holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

First National Trust Co cut its stake in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in AES were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of AES by 11.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 81,387,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,106,873,000 after buying an additional 8,136,370 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AES by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,165,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,256,000 after buying an additional 661,358 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of AES by 85.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,010,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,347,000 after buying an additional 5,543,434 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of AES by 9.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,654,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,498,000 after buying an additional 1,009,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 6.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,773,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,114,000 after buying an additional 416,822 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AES stock opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.95. AES Corp has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 58.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AES. TheStreet cut AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on AES in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

