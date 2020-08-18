First National Trust Co Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

First National Trust Co cut its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,360 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in HP were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in HP by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in HP by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.96.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra reduced their price target on HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $747,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,729.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 80,500 shares of company stock worth $1,249,835. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.