First National Trust Co Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First National Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 35.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $121.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.20. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

