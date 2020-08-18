First National Trust Co Buys 1,000 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Kroger were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 30.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Kroger by 3.4% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 0.6% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Kroger by 33.2% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 22,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $786,962.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,587,624.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,797 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,086 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.99. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KR. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.21.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

