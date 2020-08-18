First National Trust Co Acquires New Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,912 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 75.3% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

In related news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 50,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $5,132,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 598,082 shares of company stock valued at $62,405,101. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock opened at $109.89 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $111.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.26 and a 200-day moving average of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 23.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.