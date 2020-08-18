First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) and Mexus Gold US (NYSE:MXSG) Head-To-Head Survey

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) and Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

First Majestic Silver has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexus Gold US has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Majestic Silver and Mexus Gold US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Majestic Silver -23.48% -0.05% -0.03% Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -321.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Majestic Silver and Mexus Gold US’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Majestic Silver $363.94 million 7.01 -$40.47 million $0.04 304.00 Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -$2.27 million N/A N/A

Mexus Gold US has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Majestic Silver.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.8% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Mexus Gold US shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First Majestic Silver and Mexus Gold US, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Majestic Silver 0 4 1 0 2.20 Mexus Gold US 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus price target of $10.06, indicating a potential downside of 17.25%. Given First Majestic Silver’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Majestic Silver is more favorable than Mexus Gold US.

Summary

First Majestic Silver beats Mexus Gold US on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State. The company was formerly known as First Majestic Resource Corp. and changed its name to First Majestic Silver Corp. in November 2006. First Majestic Silver Corp. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Mexus Gold US Company Profile

Mexus Gold US, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal projects in the State of Sonora, Mexico and the Western United States. The company holds interests in the Santa Elena prospect comprising 7 concessions covering an area of 898.028 hectares located to the northwest of the city of Caborca, Sonora State. It also holds interest in the Ures property covering 6900 acres located to the North of Hermosillo, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Action Fashions, Ltd. and changed its name to Mexus Gold US in September 2009. Mexus Gold US was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

