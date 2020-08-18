First Hawaiian Bank Takes $200,000 Position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Nasdaq by 9.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,073,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,999 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Nasdaq by 5.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,275,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,771,000 after purchasing an additional 427,577 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,605,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,799,000 after purchasing an additional 238,802 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth about $20,373,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Nasdaq by 40.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 405,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,518,000 after purchasing an additional 117,250 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $130.31 on Tuesday. Nasdaq Inc has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $135.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.58.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.09.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $297,992.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,026 shares of company stock worth $1,457,472. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

