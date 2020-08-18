First Hawaiian Bank Makes New Investment in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,240 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 479.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 28,312 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David P. Berey sold 12,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $156,125.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $17.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $495.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.87 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.80%.

PBCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on People’s United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

