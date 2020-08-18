First Hawaiian Bank Makes New Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.63. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $27.39.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.