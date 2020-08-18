First Hawaiian Bank Makes New $82,000 Investment in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SABR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 360.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,121,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057,878 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the first quarter worth about $23,622,000. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of Sabre by 95.3% during the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,950,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,203 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the first quarter worth about $19,887,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sabre by 152.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,403,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Sabre Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.78 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

