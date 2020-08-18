First Hawaiian Bank Invests $203,000 in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of NMI by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NMI by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of NMI by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of NMI by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NMIH. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on NMI from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on NMI from $41.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. NMI Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.66.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. NMI had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 18.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

