First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,148 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Umpqua by 100.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Umpqua by 771.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Umpqua by 32.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Umpqua by 499,050.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,981 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the first quarter worth about $113,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.22. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $327.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised Umpqua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

