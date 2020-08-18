Financial Comparison: First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) versus Bank of Nova Scotia (NASDAQ:BNS)

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) and Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

First Financial Northwest has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Financial Northwest and Bank of Nova Scotia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Northwest 14.18% 5.79% 0.66% Bank of Nova Scotia 16.36% 12.56% 0.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for First Financial Northwest and Bank of Nova Scotia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Northwest 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of Nova Scotia 0 6 5 0 2.45

Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus target price of $69.91, indicating a potential upside of 61.34%. Given Bank of Nova Scotia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than First Financial Northwest.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Financial Northwest and Bank of Nova Scotia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Northwest $63.76 million 1.47 $10.37 million $1.03 9.09 Bank of Nova Scotia $35.10 billion 1.50 $6.31 billion $5.37 8.07

Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Northwest. Bank of Nova Scotia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Northwest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.1% of First Financial Northwest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of Bank of Nova Scotia shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of First Financial Northwest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First Financial Northwest pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $2.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. First Financial Northwest pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 49.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Northwest has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Bank of Nova Scotia has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Bank of Nova Scotia beats First Financial Northwest on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family residential loans; multifamily and commercial real estate loans; construction/land loans for the construction of single-family residences, condominiums, townhouses, multifamily properties, and residential developments; business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and savings account loans. The company primarily serves the greater Puget Sound region of King, as well as Pierce, Snohomish, and Kitsap counties, Washington through its full-service banking office in Renton, Washington; and nine additional branches in King and Snohomish counties, Washington. First Financial Northwest, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Renton, Washington.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers. It is also involved in the provision of investment and wealth management advice, services, products, and solutions to customers and advisors; wealth management solutions, such as private customer, online brokerage, full-service brokerage, pension, and institutional customer services, as well as asset management business focusing on developing investment solutions for retail and institutional investors; and international banking services for retail, corporate, and commercial customers. In addition, the company offers corporate lending; trade finance and cash management; investment banking services, including corporate finance, and mergers and acquisitions; fixed income and equity underwriting, sales, trading, and research services; prime brokerage and stock lending services; foreign exchange sales and trading services; commodity derivatives sales and trading; and collateral management services for corporate, government, and institutional investor clients. Further, it provides Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company operates a network of 955 branches and approximately 3,644 automated banking machines in Canada; and approximately 1,800 branches internationally, as well as contact and business support centers. The Bank of Nova Scotia was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

