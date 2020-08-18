Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 810.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.88. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $48.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 28,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $1,301,776.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,354.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $683,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,684 shares of company stock worth $5,003,618 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

