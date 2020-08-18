Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Earnings Results

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.86 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Fabrinet updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.93-1.00 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.93-$1.00 EPS.

NYSE:FN opened at $74.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.98. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of analysts have commented on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Fabrinet from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

