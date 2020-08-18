Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.93-$1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $410-$430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $416.22 million.Fabrinet also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.93-1.00 EPS.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $74.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.98. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.00. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.86 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FN. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.11.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

