Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.93-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $410-430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $415.77 million.Fabrinet also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.93-$1.00 EPS.

Shares of FN opened at $74.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.00. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.14 and its 200-day moving average is $61.98.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.86 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Fabrinet from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Fabrinet from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fabrinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.11.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

