Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Receives $13.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.56.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of STAY opened at $12.58 on Friday. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $15.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%.

In other Extended Stay America news, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 8,500 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $92,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,829.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter worth about $63,185,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,942,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in Extended Stay America by 137.3% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,988,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after buying an additional 1,150,528 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Extended Stay America by 106.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,020,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 2,533,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 911,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

