eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Raised to C+ at TheStreet

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. eXp World presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of EXPI opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67. eXp World has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 372.71 and a beta of 2.96.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. eXp World had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $231,200.00. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $179,250.00. Insiders sold 155,000 shares of company stock worth $2,598,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in eXp World by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in eXp World by 49.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in eXp World during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in eXp World during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

