Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ XELA opened at $0.49 on Friday. Exela Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36. The company has a market cap of $81.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.30.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.26). On average, equities research analysts predict that Exela Technologies will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 3,610.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 69,967 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 377.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 805,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 636,687 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 121,020 shares in the last quarter. 33.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

