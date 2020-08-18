EVRAZ plc Plans Dividend of $0.20 (LON:EVR)

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON EVR opened at GBX 351.20 ($4.59) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 304.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 292.90. EVRAZ has a 52-week low of GBX 2.78 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 620.40 ($8.11). The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion and a PE ratio of 15.96.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EVRAZ from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company's products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

