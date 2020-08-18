Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Reaches $7.67

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $7.67 or 0.00062434 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinhub, Upbit, ABCC and Instant Bitex. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $892.18 million and approximately $846.73 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 10.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.34 or 0.03510849 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, FCoin, Cryptopia, Huobi, YoBit, BTC Trade UA, ChaoEX, Upbit, Korbit, Exmo, C2CX, Exrates, Poloniex, C-CEX, RightBTC, Kucoin, Instant Bitex, Bittrex, Coinroom, HitBTC, Coinbase Pro, CoinBene, BtcTrade.im, Koineks, Bitfinex, CoinTiger, Coinut, EXX, Bitbns, Coinsuper, Bithumb, Coinhub, BCEX, CPDAX, OKEx, LBank, CoinExchange, Binance, BTC Markets, Cryptomate, CoinEx, Bibox, Coinone, Ovis, Indodax, ABCC, CoinEgg, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Gate.io, QBTC, LiteBit.eu, Coinnest, ZB.COM, Bitsane, Crex24, BitForex, HBUS, BigONE, Bit-Z, Liquid, OKCoin International and Gatehub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

