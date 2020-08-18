Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 13.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,732 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 10.0% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 102,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,499,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 65.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,009,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,236 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 157.1% during the second quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the second quarter valued at $898,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELS opened at $66.27 on Tuesday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $77.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.55 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 17,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $1,186,629.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,802,185.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

