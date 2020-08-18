Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Virtus Investment Partners Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the closed-end fund will post earnings per share of $4.44 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.38. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $4.99 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $16.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VRTS. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $133.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.20.

VRTS opened at $142.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.70. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $55.37 and a 1-year high of $148.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.05.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The closed-end fund reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.05 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%.

In related news, EVP Francis G. Waltman sold 20,000 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $2,861,600.00. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,211,188 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $92,183,000 after buying an additional 98,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 199.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after buying an additional 84,950 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,066,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,607,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 210.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,818 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after buying an additional 56,841 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

