Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Stag Industrial Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:STAG)

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) – Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stag Industrial in a research note issued on Thursday, August 13th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Stag Industrial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

STAG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

NYSE STAG opened at $33.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. Stag Industrial has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.83 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $2,646,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,644. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Stag Industrial by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 11,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Stag Industrial by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

