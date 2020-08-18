EOS (EOS) Trading 20% Higher Over Last Week

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, EOS has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $3.50 billion and $3.29 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.75 or 0.00030489 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, Exrates, OKEx and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000263 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,021,992,127 coins and its circulating supply is 935,292,116 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

EOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Coinsuper, Coinrail, Mercatox, GOPAX, OTCBTC, Instant Bitex, EXX, Rfinex, Kraken, CoinExchange, Zebpay, TOPBTC, Coinone, BitFlip, Bit-Z, ZB.COM, Poloniex, Neraex, CoinTiger, Bilaxy, HitBTC, Kuna, BitMart, Coinbe, Cobinhood, Tidex, Bitbns, DragonEX, RightBTC, DOBI trade, Gate.io, ChaoEX, Koinex, Cryptopia, DigiFinex, Upbit, Cryptomate, Tidebit, Fatbtc, ABCC, Huobi, OEX, WazirX, BtcTrade.im, QBTC, CPDAX, CoinBene, Livecoin, IDAX, Exrates, BigONE, IDCM, LBank, Binance, OKEx, Coindeal, Bibox, Hotbit, Ovis, Bitfinex, COSS, Exmo, OpenLedger DEX, Kucoin, BCEX, Vebitcoin, Bithumb, C2CX, YoBit and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

