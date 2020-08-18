Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Shares Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 8.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CIO Brandon Thomas sold 13,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $974,229.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 282,570 shares in the company, valued at $21,017,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Mayer sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $149,338.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,133.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,649. 2.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENV. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Envestnet from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Envestnet from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Envestnet from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Envestnet from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

NYSE ENV opened at $79.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -359.41 and a beta of 1.75. Envestnet Inc has a 52 week low of $45.53 and a 52 week high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Envestnet’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Envestnet Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

