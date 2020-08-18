Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) & Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Head to Head Analysis

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Enlivex Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.7% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Enlivex Therapeutics and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics N/A -41.46% -31.55% Cumberland Pharmaceuticals -10.28% 3.78% 1.89%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enlivex Therapeutics and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics N/A N/A -$9.38 million ($1.11) -4.77 Cumberland Pharmaceuticals $47.53 million 1.07 -$3.54 million $0.23 14.65

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Enlivex Therapeutics. Enlivex Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Enlivex Therapeutics has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Enlivex Therapeutics and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlivex Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cumberland Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Enlivex Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 315.88%. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 189.32%. Given Enlivex Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Enlivex Therapeutics is more favorable than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals beats Enlivex Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate for the prevention of complications post bone marrow transplantations; treatment of patients that do not respond to steroid treatment upon occurrence of graft vs host disease post bone marrow transplantations; and prevention of cytokine storms, organ damage, and multiple organ failure in sepsis patients. The company also intends to develop its cell-based therapy to be combined with treatments of solid tumors via immune checkpoint rebalancing to enhance the efficacy of various anti-cancer therapies, including chimeric antigen receptor T-Cell therapy and therapies targeting T-Cell receptor therapy. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nes Ziona, Israel.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections. The company's Phase II product candidates includes Hepatoren injection for the treatment of critically ill patients suffering from liver and kidney failure; Boxaban oral capsules for the treatment of asthma patients; Vasculan oral capsule for the treatment of systemic sclerosis; and Portaban for the treatment of portal hypertension. It also develops RediTrex injection for the treatment of active rheumatoid, juvenile idiopathic, and severe psoriatic arthritis, as well as severe disabling psoriasis. The company markets and sells its products through sales representatives and district managers. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a strategic alliance with Clinigen Group plc and Nordic Group B.V. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

