Enbridge Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enbridge in a report released on Friday, August 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

ENB has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

NYSE:ENB opened at $32.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 112.3% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 116.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1,492.5% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6021 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 120.50%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

