Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the May 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS EMNSF opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. Elementis has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $2.25.

EMNSF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Elementis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Elementis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

