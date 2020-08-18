Electroneum Trading Up 20.8% Over Last Week (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Liquid, Kucoin and Cryptopia. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $61.39 million and approximately $581,123.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,183,389,524 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptopia, Bitbns, Cryptomate, Kucoin, Liquid, CoinBene and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

