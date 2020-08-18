EHang (NASDAQ:OTRK) versus Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Head-To-Head Review

EHang (NASDAQ:OTRK) and Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares EHang and Progyny’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EHang -61.90% N/A -108.50% Progyny -3.81% 13.78% 4.93%

This table compares EHang and Progyny’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EHang $35.10 million 26.33 -$25.66 million ($1.15) -46.58 Progyny $229.68 million 11.05 -$8.57 million $0.11 268.45

Progyny has higher revenue and earnings than EHang. EHang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progyny, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for EHang and Progyny, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EHang 0 0 2 0 3.00 Progyny 0 1 7 0 2.88

EHang currently has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.00%. Progyny has a consensus target price of $32.38, suggesting a potential upside of 9.63%. Given EHang’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EHang is more favorable than Progyny.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.0% of EHang shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of Progyny shares are held by institutional investors. 58.2% of EHang shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of Progyny shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Progyny beats EHang on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EHang

Ontrak, Inc. operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need. The company's technology-enabled, OnTrak, program is designed to treat health plan members with unaddressed behavioral health conditions that cause or exacerbate chronic medical diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, COPD, and congestive heart failure. The OnTrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered in-person or via telehealth along with care coaching and in-market community care coordinators who address the social and environmental determinants of health. The company was formerly known as Catasys, Inc. and changed its name to Ontrak, Inc. in July 2020. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides surrogacy and adoption expenses for clients and their employees. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

