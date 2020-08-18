Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 158.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,659,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,519,597,000 after buying an additional 458,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,998,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,697,374,000 after purchasing an additional 81,976 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,550,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,235,552,000 after purchasing an additional 346,555 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 43.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,404,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,207,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,741 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,165,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $974,305,000 after purchasing an additional 707,457 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $881,972.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,795,218.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $175,961.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,787 shares of company stock worth $20,987,688 in the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EW opened at $78.44 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $82.55. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.09 and its 200-day moving average is $81.07.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.90 million. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EW. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $51.67 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.67 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

