Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) Holdings Boosted by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 906,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,055 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the first quarter valued at about $193,000.

Shares of ETY opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $12.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

