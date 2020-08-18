Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETN. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 53.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $100.90 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stephens downgraded Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $93.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $2,044,175.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,445 shares in the company, valued at $18,424,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $405,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,351.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,008 shares of company stock valued at $2,976,121 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

