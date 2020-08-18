easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 660 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 660 ($8.63) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EZJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,240 ($16.21) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Davy Research upgraded easyJet to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Liberum Capital restated an under review rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($14.38) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 915.58 ($11.97).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 544.60 ($7.12) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 620.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 787.63. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.53). The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67.

In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,771 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 561 ($7.33) per share, with a total value of £9,935.31 ($12,989.03). Also, insider Moya Greene acquired 7,032 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 711 ($9.30) per share, for a total transaction of £49,997.52 ($65,364.78). Insiders have acquired 99,110 shares of company stock worth $56,031,594 in the last 90 days.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

